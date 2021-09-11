Saturday has sun for Tribune — 3 ways to make the most of it
(TRIBUNE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tribune. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Tribune:
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0