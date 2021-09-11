Gardiner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GARDINER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
