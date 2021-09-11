CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

Buxton is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

 6 days ago

(BUXTON, NC) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Buxton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0bt34OBM00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

