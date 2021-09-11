Coffee Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COFFEE SPRINGS, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
