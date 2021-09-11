CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefork, MN

Littlefork is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
 6 days ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littlefork. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Littlefork:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0bt34KeS00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Rain showers likely then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Littlefork, MN
