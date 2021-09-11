4-Day Weather Forecast For Hallock

HALLOCK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, September 13 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 24 mph



