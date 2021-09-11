CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walden, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Walden

 6 days ago

(WALDEN, CO) A sunny Saturday is here for Walden, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bt34H0H00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

