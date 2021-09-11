CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Roberts, WA

Saturday rain in Point Roberts meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 6 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Point Roberts, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Point Roberts:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bt34Cae00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
