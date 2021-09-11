Saturday rain in Point Roberts meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Saturday is set to be rainy in Point Roberts, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Point Roberts:
Saturday, September 11
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
