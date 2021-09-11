Roche Guest Artists Series welcomes first performance of the season

After a year’s absence, Mercyhurst University welcomes back the Roche Guest Artists Series, now in its 32nd season. The first performance, slated for Monday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. in Walker Recital Hall, features singers Xiu-ru Liu and Guenko Guechev with pianist David Allen Wehr. As with all concerts in the guest series, it is free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the Terry and Margaret M. Roche Family.