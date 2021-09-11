CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Scobey

SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0bt33tvU00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

