4-Day Weather Forecast For Scobey
SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
