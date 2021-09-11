CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correctionville, IA

Correctionville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Correctionville News Watch
 6 days ago

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bc5fT_0bt33rA200

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

