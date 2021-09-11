Correctionville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0