Houston Weather Forecast

HOUSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 66 °F 13 to 16 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.