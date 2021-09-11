San Luis Weather Forecast
SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
