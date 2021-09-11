CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis, CO

San Luis Weather Forecast

San Luis News Flash
San Luis News Flash
 6 days ago

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt33mzd00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
San Luis News Flash

San Luis News Flash

San Luis, CO
42
Followers
309
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy