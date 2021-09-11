Cando Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
