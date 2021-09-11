Stanfield Weather Forecast
STANFIELD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
