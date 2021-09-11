CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooperstown, ND

Cooperstown Weather Forecast

Cooperstown Digest

 6 days ago

COOPERSTOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bt33F3m00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cooperstown, ND
