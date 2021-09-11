Polish medical workers march for better pay, conditions

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Large numbers of doctors, nurses and other medical workers are marching in Warsaw to demand higher wages and an improvement in working conditions made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic. Poland’s health care sector was strapped for funds even before the pandemic. And low wages drove many medical workers to seek work in other European Union countries. Protesters stressed the point in speeches and their banners that they are working extremely long hours. They also say they are putting their patients in danger and also driving themselves in some cases to early deaths. Poland's health minister says he's open to discussing the demands with the protesters but that the state can't afford to meet all their demands.

