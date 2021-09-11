Weather Forecast For Neah Bay
NEAH BAY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
