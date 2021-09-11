CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chambers, AZ

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Chambers

Chambers Today
Chambers Today
 6 days ago

(CHAMBERS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chambers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chambers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt32um000

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chambers, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Chambers Today

Chambers Today

Chambers, AZ
7
Followers
236
Post
175
Views
ABOUT

With Chambers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy