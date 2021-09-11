CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfield, ND

Jump on Belfield’s rainy forecast today

Belfield Post
Belfield Post
 6 days ago

(BELFIELD, ND) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Belfield Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bt32s0Y00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Belfield, ND
Belfield, ND

Belfield Post

Belfield, ND
