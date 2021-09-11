Saturday set for clouds in Howard - 3 ways to make the most of it

(HOWARD, SD.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Howard:

Saturday, September 11 Haze then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.