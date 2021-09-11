Springdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
