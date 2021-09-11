CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliente, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Caliente

Caliente News Watch
Caliente News Watch
 6 days ago

CALIENTE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bt32kBy00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Caliente News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

