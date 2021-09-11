Camden Weather Forecast

CAMDEN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 84 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



