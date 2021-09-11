CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

Camden Weather Forecast

Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 6 days ago

CAMDEN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0bt32aMi00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Camden, AR
Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

