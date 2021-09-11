CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Geneva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 6 days ago

GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bt32RN300

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Geneva News Alert

Geneva News Alert

Geneva, NY
96
Followers
448
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy