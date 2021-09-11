Geneva Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GENEVA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- 2 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
