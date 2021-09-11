Rutland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 60 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.