Rutland, VT

Rutland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Rutland News Beat
 6 days ago

RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bt32Oy600

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 60 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rutland, VT
With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

