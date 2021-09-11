CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Sun forecast for Belle Glade — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Belle Glade Journal
 6 days ago

(BELLE GLADE, FL) A sunny Saturday is here for Belle Glade, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Glade:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bt32LJv00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

