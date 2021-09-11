CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

Clarksdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clarksdale News Flash
 6 days ago

CLARKSDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObuDi_0bt32KRC00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clarksdale, MS
