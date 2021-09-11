4-Day Weather Forecast For Pendleton
PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
