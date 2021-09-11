CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pendleton

 6 days ago

PENDLETON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0bt32DG700

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Haze

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

