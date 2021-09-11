3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Fort Payne
(FORT PAYNE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Payne. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort Payne:
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
