CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunnyside, WA

Sunnyside is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 6 days ago

(SUNNYSIDE, WA) A sunny Saturday is here for Sunnyside, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sunnyside:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bt325HY00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunnyside, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Wa#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside, WA
73
Followers
376
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy