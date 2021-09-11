CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Elko

 6 days ago

ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bt31qLj00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 46 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

