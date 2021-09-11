Daily Weather Forecast For Elko

ELKO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while haze overnight High 87 °F, low 46 °F 0 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 83 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.