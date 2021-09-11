CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming Weather Forecast

Deming Journal
 6 days ago

DEMING, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bt31opV00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Deming Journal

Deming, NM
