CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sikeston, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sikeston

Sikeston Updates
Sikeston Updates
 6 days ago

SIKESTON, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bt31nwm00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sikeston, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston, MO
217
Followers
421
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy