4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0