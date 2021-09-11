CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Alexandria

Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 6 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bt31m4300

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

