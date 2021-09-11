Athens Daily Weather Forecast

ATHENS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze High 92 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.