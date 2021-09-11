CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Brookings Weather Forecast

Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 6 days ago

BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brookings Journal

Brookings Journal

Brookings, SD
