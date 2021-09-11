Brookings Weather Forecast
BROOKINGS, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
