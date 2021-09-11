Weather Forecast For Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.