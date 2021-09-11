CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Crescent City News Watch
 6 days ago

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0bt31aTL00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Crescent City, CA
