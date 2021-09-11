Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



