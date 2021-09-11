Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
