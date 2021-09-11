CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For West. Plains

West Plains News Beat
 6 days ago

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bt31Xm200

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

