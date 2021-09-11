CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 6 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Watertown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watertown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0bt31MJH00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

