9/11 We Remember – As It Happened Twenty Years Ago

Today, September 11, 2021, we remember those that we lost twenty years ago, in the attack on the United States of America.

We remember what we were doing that morning when so many of our fellow citizens were on a hijacked plane, or inside of the World Trade Center, North or South tower.

When military and government personnel were heading into their offices for work that morning at the Pentagon.

September 11, 2001

– 8:46 a.m. ET – American Airlines Flight 11 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

– 9:03 a.m. ET – United Airlines Flight 175 (traveling from Boston to Los Angeles) strikes the South Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

– 9:37 a.m. ET – American Airlines Flight 77 (traveling from Dulles, Virginia, to Los Angeles) strikes the Pentagon Building in Washington.

– 9:59 a.m. ET – South Tower of WTC collapses in approximately 10 seconds.

– 10:03 a.m. ET – United Airlines Flight 93 (traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco) crashes in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

– 10:28 a.m. ET – North Tower of WTC collapses. The time between the first attack and the collapse of both World Trade Center Towers is 102 minutes

Let’s stop for a moment today and reflect on those lost.

23 Police Officers New York Police Department

37 Port Authority Police

343 New York Firefighters

8 Emergency Medical Technicians

1 New York Fire Patrol Patrolman

2,565 people in the World Trade Center Towers, the Pentagon, and Four Airplanes.

2,977 people were killed that day, ago. We Remember.

Todd Beamer, a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93.

“Are you guys ready? Let’s roll!” That’s how Todd Beamer lived. And that’s how he died, helping to lead a takeover by passengers on United Airlines Flight 93.

Capt Patrick Brown, “We’re still heading up”

“Numerous civilians in all stairwells, numerous burn victims are coming down. We’re trying to send them down first … We’re still heading up.” –New York City Fire Department Captain Patrick Brown.

Brian Sweeny Flight 175 “Live your life the best you can”

“Hey Jules, it’s Brian, I’m on a plane and it’s hijacked and it doesn’t look good. I just wanted to let you know that I love you and I hope to see you again. If I don’t, please have fun in life and live your life the best you can. Know that I love you and no matter what, I’ll see you again.” –Brian Sweeney, a passenger on Flight 175 that crashed into the World Trade Center, to his wife, Julie

