Marshfield, WI

Weather Forecast For Marshfield

Marshfield News Flash
Marshfield News Flash
 6 days ago

MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bt31DMk00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

