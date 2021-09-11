Weather Forecast For Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
