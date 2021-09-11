CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Keene Daily Weather Forecast

Keene Times
Keene Times
 6 days ago

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bt31BbI00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

