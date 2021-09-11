Keene Daily Weather Forecast
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0