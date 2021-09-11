Vernal Daily Weather Forecast
VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
