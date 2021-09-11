CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Sequim News Alert
 6 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Sequim Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sequim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bt30jNf00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

