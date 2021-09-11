Mixed Messaging, Not Reluctance, Is What Keeps Torpedoing Biden’s COVID Policies

It’s clear that as President Joe Biden advocates, and seeks to impose, a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate because his patience has worn thin with the unvaccinated, he’s failing to take into account his own administration’s mixed messaging.

Last year, as a candidate, Biden said he would not take a vaccine pushed by former President Donald Trump. Now that’s he’s in charge, though, he’s fully embraced the4 Trump vaccine and expressing his personal frustration with the people who show the same skepticism he showed a year ago.

Biden also has continued to wear a mask, even though he’s been fully vaccinated for months, except when he doesn’t wear one when personally meeting with people.

Yet the problem is not his alone. His administration is one epic fail after another on COVID messaging.

Cue Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In his speech Thursday announcing the national mandate, Biden completely ignored the issue of the natural immunity of people who have contracted and recovered from the coronavirus.

An Israeli study released last month revealed that those vaccinated in January or February were 13 times more likely to have a breakthrough infection than people who had been previously infected and fought off the virus.

“IIt’s a textbook example of how natural immunity is really better than vaccination,” Dr. Charlotte Thålin, an immunology researcher, told Science magazine about the study.

On Thursday, CNN asked Dr. Fauci about the Israel study and his answer was telling.

“You know, that’s a really good point,” he responded to CNN’s medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “I don’t have a really firm answer for you on that.”

“That’s something that we’re going to have to discuss regarding the durability of the response,” Fauci continued. “The one thing that paper from Israel didn’t tell you is whether or not — as high as the protection is with natural infection — what’s the durability compared to the durability of a vaccine?”

“So,” he continued, “I think that is something that we need to sit down and discuss seriously, because you very appropriately pointed out, it is an issue, and there could be an argument for saying what you said.”

The Israeli study, however, addressed that point on page three.

Under a heading entitled “Conclusion,” the Israeli researchers noted, “This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 (Pfizer) two-dose vaccine-induced immunity.”

“Individuals who were both previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 and given a single dose of the vaccine gained additional protection against the Delta variant,” they added.

Biden’s dilemma is not that people are not listening to his administration. Rather, it’s that his administration can’t keep its story straight.

