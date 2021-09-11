Marion Daily Weather Forecast

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Scattered rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



