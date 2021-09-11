CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucedale, MS

Weather Forecast For Lucedale

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 6 days ago

LUCEDALE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Lucedale, MS
