4-Day Weather Forecast For Jacksonville

Jacksonville Bulletin
 6 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt30Wr600

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.




